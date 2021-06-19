The San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority Board of Directors approved a $500,000 grant for the SPHERE Institute to support site studies and community engagement in its effort to transform a 9.4-acre vacant and poorly maintained parcel of state-owned Bayfront land in Burlingame into a public nature and recreation park.
“This project will provide new recreational opportunities and access to the Bay while simultaneously creating new wetlands for wildlife habitat and shoreline protection from sea level rise,” Supervisor Dave Pine, who serves as the chair of the SFBRA board, said.
The nonprofit SPHERE Institute is a policy research firm established in 1996 and located on the Burlingame Bayshore. The proposed new park will provide an education center, boardwalk to newly developed wetlands, public gathering spaces, two Bay Water Trail access sites and an improved segment of the Bay Trail.
The San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority is a regional agency created to fund shoreline projects that will protect, restore and enhance San Francisco Bay through the allocation of funds raised by the Measure AA parcel tax, a 20-year, $12 parcel tax to raise approximately $25 million annually, or $500 million over 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.