The city of Millbrae and Longfellow Real Estate Partners, one of the largest privately held investors and developers of life science buildings in the United States, celebrated the groundbreaking of Avia Labs at Millbrae Station.
The new 315,000-square-foot Class A lab and office project will replace a former vacant storage facility with the first all-electric life science campus in California. The new campus will offer unparalleled access to transit, with its proximity to the San Francisco International Airport and steps away from our Millbrae Transit Center, the largest intermodal transit hub west of the Mississippi River.
“Millbrae’s transit-oriented location and proximity to world-class institutions make it the ideal site for a new purpose-built life science hub,” Lauren McDermott, Longfellow Managing Director, San Francisco, said in a press release. “We look forward to following through on our vision for this site as a state-of-the-art facility, built with ESG at the forefront and designed to meet the demands of academic research institutions and biotech companies large and small.”
The building had natural light reaching all sides of the buildings, and access to a suite of campus amenities: including a fitness center, large conference spaces, bike storage, a terrace overlooking the city, and a publicly accessible cafe.
The projected completion date is early 2025.
