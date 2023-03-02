Daily Journal local dev development land use logo generic

The city of Millbrae and Longfellow Real Estate Partners, one of the largest privately held investors and developers of life science buildings in the United States, celebrated the groundbreaking of Avia Labs at Millbrae Station.

The new 315,000-square-foot Class A lab and office project will replace a former vacant storage facility with the first all-electric life science campus in California. The new campus will offer unparalleled access to transit, with its proximity to the San Francisco International Airport and steps away from our Millbrae Transit Center, the largest intermodal transit hub west of the Mississippi River.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription