Imagine for a moment, it’s a sunny morning and you’re sitting outside at a bistro table, sipping a freshly roasted espresso, while you bite into a buttery, flaky croissant. This can be a reality at Maison Alyzée, a Burlingame Avenue spot transformed into a Parisian escape.
Owner Laurent Pellet continues to spread the elegance of French culture down the Peninsula. Opening his first location in Mountain View in July 2018, Pellet sought out Burlingame to expand his pastry boutique.
Pellet named Maison Alyzée after his daughter and wants it to feel like a second home to all of its visitors. He created a beautiful space that reflects his love of art, food and architecture. From the moment you step through the doors, you’ll be drawn to a beautiful marble counter filled with a variety of handcrafted bread, viennoiseries, pastries and cakes. As you take a closer look, you’ll notice the utmost attention to detail at every stage of your experience. From the creative design of each pastry to the precise packaging of each product, there is no missed step. Even as an order-at-the-counter establishment, there is still elevated customer service.
“Pastry is an art and there’s infinite possibilities of what you can create. I love art and things that are refined and beautiful and want to share that with people,” Pellet said.
Pellet wants Maison Alyzée to be a place where people can experience a little piece of Paris. To ensure they are always serving the best, Pellet imports 90% of the ingredients they use from either France or Italy. More specifically, one essential ingredient Pellet will not compromise on is the butter, having it sourced from an artisan small batch farm in Normandy. “I would never make a product with ingredients I don’t believe are the best,” Pellet said.
In addition to the ingredients, the chefs behind the creations are the true force of the Maison Alyzée experience. When Pellet, native to Lyon, France, decided to come to the Bay Area, he knew he needed expert chefs to fulfill his vision. The team he formed includes top-tier chefs who have trained under some of the most renowned pastry chefs in France.
“My goal is to develop my staff. Everyone is treated with respect here. Every culture, every role, no matter if it’s your first day or you are at a senior level,” Pellet said.
Some of the most popular items include a combination of traditional and pure creations. The traditional items you can expect to find include croissants, brioche, kouign-amann and other viennoiserie. While on the pure creation side, you’ll find items such as mille-feuille, puff pastry dough filled with vanilla cream, eclairs filled with chocolate cream or light coffee cream, and the passiano, a sponge cake pastry topped with passion fruit mousse and blackberries. Some of the other signature items are the various tartes, macarons and Gâteaux De Voyage (traditional French cakes).
Everything from the food to furniture is artisan. In addition to the decadent pastries, don’t miss the details in the interior design. Like their ingredients, almost everything you see is made in France. You’ll find custom designed enamel at the center of the French oak tables, an inspiring long white marble bar, bronze fixtures and bright pendant lighting.
“I want this place to be different,” Pellet said. “Burlingame didn’t have a high-end French pastry boutique that offers the experience that I wanted to bring.”
Pellet plans to continue to expand the Maison Alyzée concept but is patient to find the right city, atmosphere and community like he did in Burlingame. Pastry enthusiasts and staycation seekers can come by Maison Alyzée at 1208 Burlingame Ave. for breakfast, lunch, a teatime or takeaway Monday through Sunday with a brunch option and later hours on the weekend. Go to maisonalyzee.com for more information.
