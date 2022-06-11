Plans to develop a 3.3-million-square-foot life science campus in Redwood City’s Redwood Shores neighborhood have formally been submitted to the city’s planning department, setting in motion a yearslong review process.
Longfellow Real Estate Partners, the developer behind the project titled Redwood LIFE, is proposing to redevelop an 84-acre site between Belmont Slough and Marine Parkway from a 970,000-square-foot, 20-building office park into a life science campus with 15 larger buildings.
The site would include a 104-room hotel, a 46,000-square-foot amenities center including a conference and meeting center, food hall and outdoor terrace. Community uses like a maker space, off-site school district training, cooling room or other events like birthdays and club meetings could also be held in a 1,400-square-foot area Longfellow is proposing to reserve within the Amenity Center.
The 163% increase in office space will be paired with a similar increase in public open space, totaling more than 47 acres of green space and improved trails dispersed among the buildings and along the waterfront. Additional community benefits proposed as part of the project include a $85 million investment into affordable housing and potential on-site child care.
Two additional life science developments have also been proposed in Redwood City along Twin Dolphin Drive with environmental and open space components also wrapped into their plans. If the most recent development proposal is approved — following a number of community meetings and the completion of an environmental report — construction on phase one of seven would potentially begin in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.