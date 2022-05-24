East Palo Alto police announced Tuesday the arrests of two people in connection with a fatal shooting at a park last week, but said neither are considered the homicide suspect.

Four people were shot at about 6 p.m. May 17 at Jack Farrell Park on the 2500 block of Fordham Street, with one of the victims, Ralph Fields, dying from his injuries.

Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said that there were many people in the park at the time, including a number of children, and that the shooting appeared to involve two pairs of people shooting at each other, with 33 total shots fired.

The two people arrested were taken into custody on outstanding warrants and their names are not being released pending the ongoing investigation.

East Palo Alto police are encouraging witnesses to come forward in the shooting, and the group Mothers Against Murder is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the homicide suspect.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription