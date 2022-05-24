East Palo Alto police announced Tuesday the arrests of two people in connection with a fatal shooting at a park last week, but said neither are considered the homicide suspect.
Four people were shot at about 6 p.m. May 17 at Jack Farrell Park on the 2500 block of Fordham Street, with one of the victims, Ralph Fields, dying from his injuries.
Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said that there were many people in the park at the time, including a number of children, and that the shooting appeared to involve two pairs of people shooting at each other, with 33 total shots fired.
The two people arrested were taken into custody on outstanding warrants and their names are not being released pending the ongoing investigation.
East Palo Alto police are encouraging witnesses to come forward in the shooting, and the group Mothers Against Murder is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the homicide suspect.
