Two men suspected of a drive-by shooting of two victims with gel-pellet guns were arrested in South San Francisco, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Monday.
Donovan Redmondhayes, 18, and Donte Turner, 23, allegedly shot two strangers with Orbeez gel-pellet guns, which Wagstaffe said is a TikTok challenge. One of the victims was shot multiple times in the face, causing numbness and tingling but none of the injuries are considered serious. The defendants were allegedly found in their car in South San Francisco with six Orbeez guns and a bag with multiple gel-pellets. Both defendants were charged with two counts of felony assault, one for each victim, according to the DA’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.