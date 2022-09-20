A fire at a PG&E power plant in the Moss Landing area of Monterey County on Tuesday was contained, according to a spokesperson for the county.
Highway 1 was closed from Molera to Jensen Road. Residents with valid identification were being allowed through the closure area to return home. Once there, they are being advised to shelter in place with their windows closed.
The shelter-in-place order for the area west of Dolan and Via Tanques roads, south of Struve Road and north of Potrero Road is still in effect. Residents were being told to shut their windows and turn off their ventilation systems due to potentially hazardous materials from the fire. Air quality testing will be conducted to determine if the advisory can be lifted.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in a Tesla Megapack at PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery storage facility, PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith said.
Smith said safety systems at the site automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the electrical grid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.