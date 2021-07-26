A group of San Francisco bars will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result to be served indoors, the group announced on Monday.
The San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance, a group representing more than 300 local bar owners, announced that starting on Thursday customers who wish to remain inside their bars must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours.
The SF Bar Owner Alliance said the new rule is in response to the group’s concern about an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its staff members.
“We believe we are obligated to protect our workers and their families and to offer a safe space for customers to relax and socialize,” SF Bar Owner Alliance said in a statement.
SF Bar Owner Alliance Founder Ben Bleiman said on Twitter enforcement of the new mandate will be up to each bar individually.
Customers who can’t provide verification of vaccination or a negative test can still be served outdoors.
Following Monday’s announcement, Mayor London Breed issued a statement calling the move “a responsible decision.”
She said, “We need everyone to get vaccinated, especially as the delta variant continues to spread. It’s how we can keep our city and our residents safe.”
Over the last month, the city has seen a significant uptick in daily average COVID-19 case rates, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health reporting 118 new cases daily on average last week, compared to just 15 new cases daily on average a month ago.
As of Monday, 76% of all San Franciscans 12 and older have been completely vaccinated, according to public health department data.
