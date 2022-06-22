A bill authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to restore voter-created access to medicinal cannabis across the state by requiring cities to allow patients access to purchase legal medicinal cannabis by delivery, passed the Assembly Business and Professions Committee by a vote of 13-2 and now heads to the Assembly Judiciary Committee
The California Cannabis Industry Association is sponsoring SB 1186, and the legislation is supported by a variety of community organizations, including the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and California NORML.
Under current California law — which arguably allows cities to ban any and all cannabis sales — 62% of cities have banned all cannabis sales, including medical cannabis sales. As a result, residents of those cities, including people living with HIV, cancer, arthritis, insomnia and other conditions, frequently have no option other than to buy on the illicit market. California’s thriving and growing illicit cannabis market both undermines the legal, regulated market and risks people obtaining contaminated cannabis.
To address this significant medical access problem, SB 1186 requires cities to allow medical cannabis access via delivery.
SB 1186 does not change cities’ ability to limit or ban sales of adult use of cannabis. Proposition 64, passed by the voters in 2016, grants cities that local control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.