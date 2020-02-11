The 32-acre site of Seton Medical Center in Daly City may be the most valuable land in the Bay Area, said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who wants to assure health care continues at the property.
“This hospital owner has a moral responsibility to make sure he sells it to a hospital operator and not a developer,” Canepa said Monday. “This is a community hospital that provides care to a lot of people.”
He said he plans to attend a noon rally Wednesday at Seton by nurses calling for the owner to be transparent about the expected sale.
More than 250 people attended a town hall meeting Saturday in Daly City Hall to discuss the fate of Seton Medical Center, Canepa said.
Negotiations for the medical center had fallen apart during bankruptcy proceedings between current owner Verity Health and potential buyer KPC Group, the county supervisor said.
A Verity Health representative could not be reached Monday for comment.
Canepa said a health care divide has developed in San Mateo County — where new hospitals are being built in the central and southern sections of the county.
If people can’t go to the Seton Medical Medical Center in Daly City, he said, the county hospital and Kaiser will be overburdened.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, whose $6.7 billion portfolio includes the Los Angeles Times, set himself as a savior of Seton by saying two years ago he would invest in its revitalization, Canepa said.
There appears to be a broken promise, said the county supervisor, who added that Soon-Shiong did not respond to an invitation to attend Saturday’s town hall meeting in Daly City.
“Sometimes billionaires live in a different world,” Canepa said.
Seton, the largest employer in Daly City, was built in 1965.
