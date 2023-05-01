Sacred Heart Prep Drama hit one out of the park with the spring musical ‘Into the Woods,’ that ran April 27-29, an ambitious Stephen Sondheim score director Jeff Adams’ ensemble cast embraced with an array of powerful vocal performances. The tearjerker ‘No One is Alone,’ featuring a gorgeous harmony between leads Angelo Nunez and Maggie Kloninger-Stever, was a highlight. Captivating sets and the subtle power of the 10-piece student orchestra were theater gold.
