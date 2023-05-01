Sacred Heart Prep Drama hit one out of the park with the spring musical ‘Into the Woods,’ that ran April 27-29, an ambitious Stephen Sondheim score director Jeff Adams’ ensemble cast embraced with an array of powerful vocal performances. The tearjerker ‘No One is Alone,’ featuring a gorgeous harmony between leads Angelo Nunez and Maggie Kloninger-Stever, was a highlight. Captivating sets and the subtle power of the 10-piece student orchestra were theater gold.

Into the Woods 1

Tristyn Girouard (Baker’s Wife) and Nunez (Baker).
Into the Woods 2
Leah McDade (Little Red) and Girouard.
Into the Woods 3

Samora Stephens (Witch), whose eclectic portrayal ranged from Act I hip-hop style dialogue to the Act II showstopper ballad ‘Last Midnight.’
Into the Woods 4
Ebo Biratu (Jack’s Mom), puppeteer Chachi Boesen (Milky White), and Cade Carcione (Jack).
Into the Woods 5
Scarlett Zerber (Rapunzel), Will Avina (Rapunzel’s Prince), Kloninger-Stever (Cinderella) and RJ Stephens (Cinderella’s Prince).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription