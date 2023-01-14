San Mateo High School senior Alexis MacAvoy was recently named one of 300 top scholars as part of the Society for Science’s 82nd Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of the nation’s oldest competitions aimed at identifying and empowering the county’s most promising young scientists.
Of nearly 2,000 high schoolers to enter the competition, MacAvoy was among the top 300, qualifying her for a $2,000 grant and her school for another $2,000 grant to be spent on STEM programming.
MacAvoy is now in the running to be named one of the top 40 students who will each receive a $45,000 grant. The top student will receive $250,000. The top 40 finalists list will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Areli Hernandez of Menlo Park and Grace Mahoney of Hillsborough were named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Andrew Hiebert of Redwood City qualified for the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
East Palo Alto’s Venise Sanft was named to the Dean’s List at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.3 or higher.
Daly City’s Daisy Chow earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.4 or better.
Jack Pazman Maiden of Redwood City was named to the Dean’s List at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.25 or better.
San Mateo County residents named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or better include Evan Caldwell of Redwood City, Amelia Chandless, Lauren Hagerty and Claire Pickering of San Mateo; Emily Friedman of Hillsborough, Nate George of Emerald Hills, Mark Hughes of Menlo Park, Katie Ralston of Atherton, Samuel Rosen of Woodside, JC Santamaria of Daly City, Elizabeth Sullivan of Burlingame, Jack Tully of Menlo Park and Tiffany Valencia of East Palo Alto.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
