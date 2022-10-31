Usher the Rusher has done it again.
The sophomore catalyst in Woodside’s insurgence this season, Evan Usher ran roughshod over Saratoga as the Wildcats rolled to a 64-34 to clinch the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division championship Friday night at Bradley Field. Usher needed just 19 carries to record a career-high 261 yards and five touchdowns.
Woodside (7-0 PAL Lake, 7-2 overall) gained 462 total yards, with 457 of them coming on the ground. Junior running back Oliver Lyssand added five carries for 87 yards, including a 59-yard bolt for a touchdown. Senior Joey Artale also rushed for a score.
The league championship is the first in the career of Woodside head coach Justin Andrews, and the Wildcats’ first since 2004 when a team led by senior quarterback Julian Edelman won the PAL Ocean Division championship.
Serra 21, St. Ignatius 7
The Padres (6-0 WCAL, 9-0 overall) are one win away from a perfect regular season.
Serra rolled through San Francisco to take down St. Ignatius (2-4, 3-6), fueled by two interceptions by Alexander Atkins. The senior cornerback’s first pick in St. Ignatius territory set up the Padres’ first score on the following possession, when quarterback Maealiuaki Smith connected with Jayden Weber for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Atkins later put Serra up 21-0 with a pick-6 interception, getting big-time help from junior safety Marley Alipati, who read the receiver an tipped the ball out of his hands, allowing Atkins to catch it in stride and return it 46 yards for the score.
Half Moon Bay 36, Aragon 10
PJ Modena rushed 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cougars (3-2 PAL Bay, 7-2 overall) to victory Friday night at Aragon (0-5, 3-6). With quarterback Liam Harrington returning to action, HMB rushed for five touchdowns in the game. Harrington gained 118 total yards, including 11 rushes for 42 yards and a score. Dio Lucido and Harrison Tobias also ran for touchdowns.
Hillsdale 13, Carlmont 3
The Fighting Knights (3-1 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) won a defensive battle, holding Carlmont (1-4, 5-4) to 200 total yards of offense Friday night in Belmont. Hillsdale gained just 180 yards, but it was enough. Senior running back Luke Nessel paced the Knights on the ground with 12 carries for 68 yards and a score. Carlmont senior John Hanna led all rushers with 85 yards on 18 carries.
Fremont 35, Mills 14
The Vikings (3-4 PAL Lake, 3-6 overall) scored in the first quarter but could not keep up with Fremont (4-3, 6-3), as the Firebirds scored in every period Friday night in Sunnyvale. Mills sophomore quarterback Givanni Angelini was 7-fo-14 passing with 101 yards — including a 50-yard touchdown strike to Rodolfo Varvalho — but was snakebit by two interceptions. Fremont rushed for 273 yards, including two touchdowns by sophomore Henry Buenrostro.
El Camino 35, Monta Vista 0
The Colts (5-1 PAL Lake, 6-3 overall) recorded their first shutout of the season Friday night at Colt Field. With the win, El Camino sets up a grand finale for this Saturday’s rivalry Bell Game. El Camino and South City are currently tied for second place in the PAL Lake Division, making this year’s season finale the most meaningful matchup between the archrivals in recent memory.
In other action …
Terra Nova (3-1 PAL Ocean, 7-2 overall) earned a 2-0 win via forfeit Friday over Jefferson (0-5, 1-8).
San Mateo (5-0 PAL Ocean, 7-2 overall) locked up the PAL Ocean Division championship with a 42-20 win at home over Capuchino (2-3, 4-5).
King’s Academy (5-0 PAL El Camino, 7-2 overall) handed Sequoia (4-1, 8-1) its first loss of the season 29-14 Friday at Terremere Field to claim the PAL El Camino Division championship.
South City (5-1 PAL Lake, 6-3 overall) claimed a 34-0 win Thursday at home over Lynbrook-San Jose (0-6, 1-8).
Menlo (2-2 PAL Bay, 5-4 overall) raced to a 21-7 win Thursday night at Burlingame (2-3, 5-4).
Sacred Heart Prep (4-0 PAL Bay, 8-1 overall) claimed the PAL Bay Division championship Saturday at home with a 35-14 win over Menlo-Atherton (3-2, 5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.