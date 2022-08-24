After a two-year hiatus, water polo and swimming are joining the College of San Mateo athletics department again. In addition, a men’s water polo team is being added, the school announced Tuesday.

And CSM athletic director Andreas Wolf said he expects success.

Andrew Silva

Andrew Silva

aball52
aball52

Congratulations CSM as a 10 year swim family I enjoyed watching the workouts at CSM with treading water holding the water jugs above their heads.- totally awesome we wen through 5 team mergers with one working out at CSM. team swim meet director plus on the board we understand swimming in your blood at 5 A.M. working out at a long course at foothill. great facilities at CSM plus I graduated from CSM 1967. love that school. CSM will do well good luck in your lane treading and racing. you will do well with all the experience this coach has to offer Bob Green was our Serra coach from SMA in those days..as Zada Taft would sign swimmingly we sign that for all of you.

