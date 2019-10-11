FRIDAY
SHP (1-0 PAL Bay, 4-1 overall) at Aragon (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
The Gators gobbled up Terra Nova last week, 42-10. … The Dons were dominated by Burlingame, 41-0. … SHP beat Aragon 36-14 in 2018. … The Gators looked impressive as they dismantled the Tigers. Offensively, SHP amassed 329, while the defense held a potent Terra Nova offense to 119 yards and a score. … Aragon’s struggles continue as the Dons were shut out for the second time this season. … The Dons defense gave up 325 yards of offense to Burlingame.
M-A (0-0 PAL Bay, 2-3 overall) at Terra Nova (0-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Bears beat up on Arroyo Grande last week, 46-13. … The Tigers were trounced by Sacred Heart Prep, 42-10. … M-A topped Terra Nova 30-8 in 2018. … M-A snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s non-league win. … The Bears had season-highs in passing and rushing as they racked up 502 yards. … Sophomore QB Matt MacLeod completed 17 of 21 passes for 294 yards and three TDs, while the running game, led by 83 yards from sophomore Thomas Taufui, picked up 208 yards. … If there was a bright spot for Terra Nova last week, it was the running of Jalen Camp, who finished with 93 yards on 21 carries.
El Camino (0-0 PAL Lake, 0-5 overall) at Woodside (0-0, 0-5), 7 p.m.
Both teams are coming off byes. … The Colts were cracked by Lincoln 48-8 two weeks ago. … The Wildcats haven’t played since a 28-0 loss to Seaside Sept. 20. They had to forfeit their Oct. 4 game against Burlingame out of safety concerns. … El Camino held off Woodside 13-7 in 2018. … Given that CCS uses overtime to break ties, one team is guaranteed to pick up their first win of the season. … El Camino’s last two opponents — Lincoln and Half Moon Bay — are a combined 8-1. … Woodside’s scoring output has diminished every week since scoring 20 in the season opener. … Woodside’s Josh Peterson has shown he can be a productive RB, rushing for 141 yards on 16 carries against Carlmont in Week 2. Over the last two games, however, he’s been held to 26 yards combined.
South City (0-0 PAL Lake, 0-5 overall) at Capuchino (0-0, 2-3), 7 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … The Warriors were whacked by Carlmont two weeks ago, 65-0. … The Mustangs beat Aragon for the first time in 32 years, 28-14. … Capuchino beat South City 40-6 in a non-league game last season. … South City has been shut out in its last three games and have a total of 13 points through five games. … The Warriors has given up 60 or more points three times. … Capuchino snapped a two-game slide with the win over Aragon. … The Mustangs called three trick plays against the Dons — a hook-and-ladder, halfback pass and flea flicker — and scored on all of them.
