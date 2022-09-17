It’s a shame Mateo Corona’s night got cut short.
With Terra Nova (3-1) rolling to a 37-0 victory over Cupertino Friday night at Gray Stadium, Corona was on his way to an epic night. By halftime, the junior had impacted all three phases of the football game, rushing eight times for 125 yards and two scores, making several key tackles on defense, and finishing his night by booting a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
The junior running back/linebacker/placekicker was hobbled by a minor injury and did not play in the second half, but he wouldn’t have had a true chance to shoot the moon. With a 31-0 halftime score, Cupertino agreed to play the entire second half to a running clock.
“I told my line before the game even started that tonight’s our night, and we could shut them out by the half so we can try to get some other players some time, and try to be selfless,” Corona said. “Just get it done — good energy.”
This might seem like a bold prediction, considering Cupertino (2-2) has been a good football team in recent memory. After sharing the SVCAL El Camino League championship last season, the Pioneers had won two of their first three games of 2022, including last week’s thrilling 15-12 victory over Prospect that saw Cupertino running back Ben Chen score in the closing minutes to win it.
However, Chen, Cupertino’s leading rusher, did not play at Terra Nova due to injury. In fact, the Pioneers were without six starters. Terra Nova went on to outgain Cupertino 382-73 in total yards, including the Tigers totaling 267 yards in the first half.
In addition to the explosive backfield performance by Corona, sophomore running back Zachary Perez totaled eight carries for 54 yards. And senior quarterback Mason Mini gained 101 total yards and two touchdowns, going 6-of-12 passing for 72 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing three times for 29 yards and a score.
“I feel like once we get to league, we’ll be mixing it up a lot more,” Mini said. “I just feel like our offense will be really lethal in the upcoming games.”
Friday was indeed Terra Nova’s final non-league tune-up before Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division play opens Friday, Sept. 30 at home against Hillsdale. The Tigers have a bye week next week.
While the Tigers enjoyed a banner first half, they had to earn their first score of the night. Taking over at their own 12 after a Cupertino punt, the Tigers went on an 11-play, 88-yard drive. Corona put the offense in motion with a 5-yard carry to open the drive, and Perez followed with carries of 14 and 5 yards, before a 4-yard Corona carry pushed across midfield.
Five plays later, Mini lofted a pass into the back of the end zone and Steven Dalton beat a 1-on-1 matchup to haul it in to put Terra Nova on the board. Dalton — who finished with two catches for 74 yards — is in his first year at the wide receiver position after playing exclusively free safety on defense last season.
“I know Steven and he can get the job done,” Mini said. “And if I can get him the ball, he can get it done for me.”
Then Corona put his stamp on the start of the second quarter with big stops on consecutive Cupertino possessions. His first stop, a fourth-down tackle for a loss, set the Tigers up at their own 44. Corona opened the sequence with a 38-yard gain into the red zone. Three plays later, he pounded it in for a 2-yard score to make it 14-0.
On an ensuing Cupertino three-and-out, Corona produced the third-down stop with another tackle for a loss.
“I played rugby when I was younger, so I love to get low and tackle,” Corona said. “But then I realized I can use it for more than just tackling, I can use it to be aggressive with the ball. And it seems to be working out for me lately.”
Cupertino was forced to punt with Terra Nova taking over at its own 22.
Then things got a little weird. Terra Nova’s lone miscue of the night came when Mini took another shot downfield for Dalton, but the pass was intercepted at the Pioneers’ 3-yard line by Cupertino junior cornerback Kevin Xie. But on the next play, Cupertino fumbled it away, with Terra Nova recovering at the 1-yard line.
Mini didn’t waste any time diving into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
“After that pick, a shout-out to our defense for making that fumble recovery,” Mini said. “That just brought the energy up and we knew we got it.”
Another Cupertino three-and-out gave Terra Nova the ball at its own 45. It took Corona one play to pop a 55-yard touchdown run with 3:22 to go in the half. The Tigers took the ball back near midfield with two minutes until halftime, and quickly advanced into field goal range. Corona initially lined up for a 35-yard attempt, but a yellow flag marched the Tigers back five yards. No matter. Corona pounded it through for a career-high 40-yarder.
In the second half, the Tigers showed off their depth. Senior Caleb Catalano and junior Kian Licaros both logged carries. And a 54-yard reception by Dalton to put Terra Nova at the Cupertino 3 was thrown not by Mini, but by backup quarterback Dylan Uter. Then senior Ranz Ulanday took his only carry of the night, a 3-yard touchdown run.
In the closing minutes, the Terra Nova defense put the finishing touch on the win when Dalton intercepted a Jason Muktarian pass.
Through a four-game non-league slate, Terra Nova has now outscored opponents 147-90.
