FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Open Division
St. Ignatius 50, Serra 47
Despite a regular season sweep of rival St. Ignatius, fifth-seeded Serra fell short in the opening round of CCS Open Division pool play on Friday night, 50-47.
In a game that could be best described as a rock fight in which the teams combined for 40 fouls and 40 attempted free throws, Adrian Di Lena’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left gave the fourth-seeded Wildcats a 44-41 advantage, one they’d never relinquish. Serra (15-9) got within a point on Brady Smith’s three with 6.6 seconds remaining, but Sean Quanico made two free throws for St. Ignatius (19-6) with 2.9 left and Wildcats center John Squire blocked Serra’s attempt at a last-second heave to tie the game.
Garret Keyhani, who missed Serra’s last five games with a broken finger, came off the bench and led the Padres with 13 points, including six in the first quarter to help the visitors go on a 10-0 run. They led for the entirety of the second and third quarters before the lead changed hands three times in the final eight minutes. Aidan Carleson, starting in place of Lucas Kramer, scored 11, while Miles Klapper, Ryan Pettis and Smith each added seven. Klapper had scored 26 and Smith 19 in Tuesday’s 64-56 Jungle Game victory to close the season.
Squire led the Wildcats with 14 points and seven rebounds. Di Lena, who missed SI’s last five games after breaking his thumb, came off the bench and scored 11.
Serra will be at No. 1 Mitty at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Sacred Heart Prep 63, Bellarmine 43
The second-seeded Gators opened pool play in the CCS Open Division by handling the seventh-seeded Bells.
The two played at a blistering pace to start the game, combining for 44 first-quarter points and SHP (22-3) trailing 22-20.
The Gators, however, held Bellarmine (11-13) to just 21 points the rest of the way.
Emmer Nichols led the way for SHP, scoring 16 points. Aidan Braccia added 13 and Sam Norris 11 for the Gators.
SHP will play its second game of pool play Monday, hosting No. 6 St. Francis, which lost to No. 3 Riordan, 61-43. Bellarmine will take on Riordan.
In other action …
In Division III, No. 12 South City (12-11) held off Live Oak (10-13), 63-68. The Warriors will play at No. 5 Half Moon Bay (15-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday. … Also in Division III, No. 10 Capuchino beat unseeded Del Mar. The Mustangs will take on No. 7 Jefferson (16-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Daly City. … In Division V, 12th-seeded Pacific Bay Christian (12-10) beat University Prep Academy (7-13), 46-32. The Eagles advance and will host No. 6 Pacific Collegiate (15-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. … Also in Division V, unseeded Summit Prep (9-15) took down No. 12 North Valley Baptist (13-4), 64-57. The Huskies will face sister school Summit Shasta (17-4) and the No. 5 seed, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Girls’ basketball
Open Division
Mitty 83, Half Moon Bay 14
The top-seeded Monarchs scored 39 first-quarter points to blow past the PAL North champions in the first game of pool play in the CCS Open Division.
HMB (20-5), seeded eighth, will face No. 4 Valley Christian at 7 p.m. Monday.
In other action …
In Division I, unseeded Independence (12-6) knocked off No. 9 Menlo-Atherton (12-13), 37-31. … Also in Division I, No. 10 Monta Vista (19-6) had no trouble with unseeded Sequoia (11-14), 49-25.
Ethan Kassel contributed to this report
