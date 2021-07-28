San Mateo American scored its most dramatic win yet to stay alive in the Division II Northern California 11-12s All-Stars Tournament.
American and McKinleyville locked up for an extra-inning thriller Tuesday night at Tri-City Little League Park in Rocklin, with the boys from San Mateo walking off with a 7-6 victory.
Jack Hickey — the pitching hero from Monday’s 13-3 win over Turlock — produced the walk-off single to win it for American. He lined a single through the middle to score Julio Calderon with the game-winner.
“The team reacted like they won the biggest game of their lives,” San Mateo American manager Steve Church said.
Through six regulation innings, the score was deadlocked at 4-4. McKinleyville — playing in its second extra-inning game of the tournament — put a score into American by rallying for two runs in the top of the seventh. But in the bottom of the frame, American rallied back with a game-winning 3-spot.
Calderon produced an RBI double to close it to 6-5. Then Leo Rhein tied it with an RBI bunt single up the first-base line, setting the stage for Hickey’s heroics.
“It was one of the best bunts I’ve ever seen in my life,” Steve Church said. “It was like in the Bermuda Triangle between the catcher, pitcher and first baseman, and they had no chance.”
American kept its two ace pitchers Kurtis Lee and Milo Morelli in line to pitch again in the tournament. Lee stayed under 50 pitches, making him available in the event of a Friday if-necessary game in the championship round. Morelli, in relief, stayed under 35 pitches, meaning he could pitch in a potential championship-round opener Thursday. RJ Church and Calderon also worked in relief for American.
“That’s where we drew it up, so we have RJ going tomorrow and hopefully we can go from there,” Steve Church said.
American now advances to Wednesday’s semifinal round through the elimination bracket to face North Natomas, the winner of which will earn a trip to the championship round beginning Thursday. Wednesday’s first-pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
“Out of the 600 plus teams (in Northern California) that there were, [we’re] one of six right now,” Steve Church said of his message to his players following the game. “They’re on top of the world. They fight every pitch and they don’t give up no matter what.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.