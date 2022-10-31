For a team that had never won a match in Central Coast Section Open Division volleyball tournament play, the Sacred Heart Prep Gators certainly looked comfortable in Saturday’s CCS opener.

No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep (24-4) swept through its first CCS Open Division test with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 win Saturday night over No. 6 Salinas at the McGanney Sports Center. It is the Gators’ 18th straight victory and puts them on a collision course with No. 2 Mitty in the tourney semifinals. The Monarchs have dealt SHP with two of its four losses on the season.

SHP volleyball Tatum Baker
SHP senior Tatum Baker tools a Salinas block in Saturday’s CCS Open Division opener.

