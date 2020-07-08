Editor,
COVID-19 has made many people hyper aware of the risky handshake. This form of social interaction suddenly carries a lot more weight.
The question of the handshake as a social norm has actually been posed for a while in my high school debate circuit. It used to be customary for debaters to exchange handshakes with each other and their judges after rounds. Now, I’ve noticed that many people who judge debates — including me — request that people don’t shake their hands or replace the handshake with something like a fist bump.
Social gatherings, including debate tournaments, are often in people-packed places. Because of that, it’s incredibly easy to get sick; in fact, during a tournament this past season, one of my teammates got nearly everyone on my team sick. Limiting handshakes is a step debaters and judges can take to protect themselves and others.
Some people may be taken aback by fist bumps at first, but so far no one has had an issue with not shaking my hand. A post-COVID pandemic world will undoubtedly have us questioning many social norms, but I think we can afford to let go of handshakes.
Eugenia Xu
Palo Alto
