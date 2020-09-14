Editor,
The Daily Journal has published editorials from the Wall Street Journal. These editorials contain lies, misinformation and left out (well documented) facts. The WSJ is just a mouthpiece for Trump. The WSJ is bashing Biden by (falsely) accusing Biden, as vice president to President Obama, of mishandling the recovery of our nation right after the worse economical disaster in America’s history. The 2007-2008 meltdown of America’s economy was caused by Republican President Bush and the Republicans in Congress. Obama (with Biden) inherited this mess when they took office. But, instead of the Republicans in Congress helping President Obama (and Biden) get our country back on its feet, Mitch McConnell stated openly that he and the Republicans were going to make sure that Obama never passes any important legislation and that he doesn’t get any credit for success while in office. This is clearly one of the worse cases of racism by the Republican members of Congress in history!
The Republican opinion in 2009 was, “yeah we caused the economic disaster, but, the real problem is, why is it taking Obama so long to clean up our mess?” So, not only did the Republicans cause the 2007-2008 economic meltdown in our country, they admitted it, and, then they hinder and prevent Obama (and Biden) from creating a fast economic recovery of our country, and lie abut it! The WSJ failed to mention these well-documented facts and behavior by the Republicans.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(2) comments
Michael conveniently forgets that it was under Clinton's regime that credit policies were relaxed to a point that anyone who could breath could get a mortgage. The subprime loans were bought by large banks but the mortgages themselves defaulted at massive rates causing the big banks to almost go under. Bush got stuck with Clinton's largess and had to take drastic action to remedy the impending financial collapse. Obama then picked up the pieces from the groundwork done by Bush and claimed credit for recovery. The WSJ has been quite critical of Trump as well and is by no means a mouthpiece for Trump. But, stating facts hurts snowflakes like Michael.
Michael obviously doesn't like an alternative point of view that doesn't go along with his liberal agenda. Obama was the worst president in the history of our country and I lay all blame for racial tension in this country at his door step. His division politics and socialist redistribution of wealth agenda put us on the course of the worst race relations in our country's history. His face does make a good dartboard though, I will give him that.
