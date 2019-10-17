Editor,
In response to Virgil Stevens’ Oct. 15 letter “Joe Biden needs to come clean” about Joe Biden I would like to remind him that this whole matter on Joe Biden did not come out until years latter when he just happens to be running against Trump. The same thing happened with Hillary. I’m not saying either was right or wrong but its extremely obvious that the reason its even coming out is to help Trump. If Trump was so disturbed by this why didn’t he bring it up when he first got into office. Trump, like many politicians, figures that throwing trash whether it’s true or not is the way to win elections. In the 2020 election, people on both sides need to research everything that is said for its truth. Forget that you’re either a Trump supporter or a Biden supporter look for the truth from people neutral to either party then make your choice.
It’s time to take out the lies and the mudslinging from elections and make candidates responsible for the truth.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
