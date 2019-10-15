Editor,
By some amazing coincidence, Joe Biden’s son found a way to profit handsomely from both Ukraine and China only while former Vice President Joe Biden had something that these two countries wanted from him. What are the unique skills which made Hunter Biden the most suitable candidate for a director’s position on the board of an Ukrainian energy company? Was the selection process open to other qualified candidates? Did Hunter Biden own a substantial number of shares in that company, or was that position created just for him?
We just went through the college admissions scandal, and we absolutely do not want yet another case of “what counts is not what you know, but whom you know.” Joe Biden, therefore, needs to provide our voters with a detailed account of the unique experience and subsequent contributions that made his son the most suitable candidate for a position in a country replete with energy specialists and executives and famous for corruption.
Besides, we all remember former President Bill Clinton’s foundation and how the Democratic National Committee forced him to shut it down under heavy suspicion that Hillary Clinton would continue to use to sell access for contributions, like when she was secretary of state. You can bet that right now the DNC is feverishly investigating Joe Biden and if the facts warrant it, his candidacy will be quietly shut down just like Bill Clinton’s foundation was. One way or another, Joe Biden will have to come clean with the voters.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
