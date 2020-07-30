Editor,

Democrats say President Trump is a failure and has a last-minute “trick” up his sleeve to win the election. But they misconstrue the law when they say federal agents had no right to arrest anarchist in Portland for setting a U.S. courthouse on fire. So far the rioters have caused 17 deaths as well as billions in private and public property damage counting future business losses and government costs.

If as Democrats contend, Trump is such a failure, how did he defeat the Clinton machine despite the Democrats’ corrupt use of foreign intelligence agents, the FBI, the CIA and the FISA Court to defeat him? How is it possible that the Mueller investigation and impeachment were a bust? The answer — there were no crimes. Trump’s “trick” may be that justice will prevail when Attorney General Barr, U.S. Attorney Durham and a grand jury criminally indict Democrats for subverting our government and a duly elected president.

Ed Kahl

Woodside

