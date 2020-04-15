Editor,
The San Mateo County Community College District should be commended for broadcasting its first board meeting on March 25. Some community members requested greater transparency, as not everyone can attend the district office twice a month for evening meetings. The broadcast allowed a record number of people to participate.
But, this is just a start.
To facilitate discussion of an agenda item, I emailed the board in advance and copied some community members. At the very least, newspapers and reporters can help the public become more aware of the machinations of SMCCCD.
Imagine my surprise when Trustee Thomas Nuris criticized my motives for including relevant individuals. He complained that I copied “half the county.” Other board members agreed with him and implied my effort was inappropriate.
Excuse me, I did not write a personal or confidential missive to the board. This was a business-related correspondence about spending state money. Community members might want to be informed. I did not blind copy others to conceal some nefarious agenda. I have the courage to speak my mind, take ownership and not hide behind the screen of anonymity.
Why would the board want my correspondence on district business to be “for their eyes only?”
What do they have to hide? (oh, there is that Ron Galatolo business).
Broadcasting board meetings is the first step to make the work of SMCCCD more transparent. Some trustees, though, appear to prefer keeping the public in the dark; perhaps they need to go back to school for lessons in civics and democracy?
Michael Reiner
San Carlos
