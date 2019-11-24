Editor,
I am compelled to respond to a recent letter titled “Unjust votes” (published in the Nov. 6 edition of the Daily Journal). Let me start by thanking Mayor Sue Vaterlaus, Councilman Mike O’Neill and Councilwoman Sue Beckmeyer for voting for what the vast majority of Pacificans want. Pacificans soundly rejected rent control. I fought very hard for that and I am a lifelong Pacifica renter. The threat of rent control is the major cause of what has happened. I will never stand for taking one person’s right and giving it to someone else. They clearly do not understand that rent is not permanent, it is market driven, yet their hypocrisy runs deep.
Most of the signers own homes and I’m sure they would sell them for market rate today yet they expect other property owners to yield to their demands. Their socialist ideals were rejected and the shame and embarrassment is on them. I am proud and happy for the councils and cities that rejected the idea that rent control works. Clearly Mayor Pro Tem Deirdre Martin and Councilwoman Mary Beir are generous and compassionate, to the exteme in many cases. It never ceases to amaze me why this group attempts to bring partisan politics into local issues. In many cases “social justice” is the buzz word for socialism (note small “s”). Under Newsom’s direction, the gold will come out of your pocket. Good bye “Golden State.”
Chris Redfield
Pacifica
