Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in our “Open Mic for Mental Health” at the San Mateo Central Park. The subject of suicide is still taboo in many communities or even among family members and friends; so, seeing so many people applauding our life stories and our poetry fills my heart with such satisfaction and joy. Thank you all so much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.