I am endorsing Stacy Jimenez because I support a woman of action. When Stacy saw an injustice in Foster City a few years ago she took action to rectify it. She was successful, with a huge committee, to recall and remove a bully from our council. This action brought back some civility to our City Council and I thank her for having the guts to get involved.
Stacy now is seeking to be our next councilmember. She has proven herself on the Parks and Recreation Committee as a leader and I have watched her confidence build as she interacts with our residents in a kind and receptive manner. She listens to issues from the people of Foster City and regionally has learned how to collaborate with other public officials for the good of our city. She is intelligent and well educated on issues and will represent Foster City very well.
I strongly support and respect a woman (or a man) who doesn’t back down when there are tough decisions to make yet listens with compassion to the needs of our residents. Kindness and compromise are her strengths.
Please join me in voting for Stacy Jimenez
The letter writer is the former mayor of Foster City.
