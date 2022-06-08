Editor,
I’m commenting on your front page article in the June 6 edition: “Ads dominate tough campaign.”
I have been deluged with smear ads from both Diane Papan and Giselle Hale, the worst of it produced by Diane Papan’s campaign.
So, when I voted, I chose neither. I would not and will not support the money spent and the waste of paper that both these candidates were a party to.
Shame on them both.
Joan Murphy
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.