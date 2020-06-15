Editor,
Not demanding a level playing field for black Americans is complicity to denying equal access to all this country has to offer.
Not demanding equal health services for black Americans is complicity to high rates of asthma, hypertension, COVID-19 infections and other medical conditions ailing the black American communities.
Not demanding decent housing for black Americans is complicity to unsafe and unhealthy living conditions.
Not demanding equal employment opportunities for black Americans is complicity to sentencing generations of Black Americans to menial, low paying jobs, relegating an entire community to a life of poverty.
Not demanding equal educational opportunities for black Americans is complicity in preventing generations from living up to their full potential.
Not speaking out when witnessing injustice toward black Americans, is complicity to violence.
Not demanding policy changes from elective officials who stand in the way of equal justice for black Americans in the court system, is complicity to racism.
Not using the power of the vote to elect government officials who will represent all communities is complicity to maintaining the status quo.
Not acknowledging that “Black Lives Matter” is complicity to perpetuating the myth of the “American Dream.”
Hilda Ayala
San Bruno
