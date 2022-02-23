 
Editor,
As a season ticket holder for the last 20-30 years, I would like to make it real clear to the San Francisco Giants that baseball would not be baseball without us fans. This is the second time baseball has threatened to strike. After the first time they walked out or were locked out I swore I would give up the sport if it happened again. No consideration for us fans. This goes both to the players and the owners. Every year the Giants raise ticket prices without any input from the fans when are they going to learn that major league baseball wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for their fans. Contract talk should be done and completed long before the spring season starts. What would baseball do if the fans threaten to strike over ticket prices the day spring training was to start? Enough is enough.
 
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City

