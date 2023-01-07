Editor,
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 3:51 am
Editor,
A blurb in the 49ers article in the Jan. 6 issue of the Journal reads “Purdy Good.” Brock Purdy, the third string QB, has won all four of his starts with a passer rating of 112.7 and generally any rating over 100 is “purdy good.”
Personally I am a big fan of Jimmy Garoppolo and am hoping he comes back late in the playoffs. But I’ll admit that Purdy has done a stellar job so far and if Purdy can reach the Super Bowl I’ll become his biggest fan!
This doesn’t bode well for first-string quarterback Trey Lance who lost two of the four games the 49ers lost early in the season. And the 49ers’ performance throws into question the reason Lance was drafted: To provide more mobility at the quarterback position. Playing quarterback is more of a mental game than at other positions because you have to read the field and make split-second decisions, many decisions, on every pass play. Thus, immobile quarterbacks, such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have succeeded where more mobile players have not. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are fun to watch but both are also great thinkers as well as great runners and passers.
And the 49ers win with defense and running the ball.
Trey Lance has yet to prove the cerebral part of his game because it looks like you can put anybody in the position and succeed. It will be interesting to see who gets the ball next year among the three contenders.
James Constantino
South San Francisco
