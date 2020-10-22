Editor,
I had planned to vote for Proposition 22 until I discovered its poison pill: changing the law would require a seven-eighths supermajority vote of the state Legislature. Supporters say Proposition 22 will adapt employment rules to an evolving labor market that favors more independent contractors and gig workers instead of regular employees. But if it wins, future changes will be virtually impossible. Voting for Proposition 22 is a bet that the labor market will remain static forever after. So it’s a contradiction: It claims to favor employment flexibility and job-market adaptation while actually carving itself in stone.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.