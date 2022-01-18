Editor,
Doctors Allred and Takhar are spot on in their desire to eliminate continuous COVID confusion (guest perspective “Create clarity with testing, not continuous COVID confusion” in the Jan. 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
But it is as it has always been since the beginning of time. I’m no bible thumper, but 1 Corinthians 14:8 is a template for all situations such as this when it states — If the trumpet gives an uncertain sound, who shall prepare for the battle (The same verse was the inspiration for General Maxwell Taylor’s cold war book, “The Uncertain Trumpet”).
Their accurate “mind blowing” descriptions of the uncertain COVID announcements usually turns to finger pointing and politicization. As all of these situations do.
Regarding that, I usually turn to the old philosopher and former presidential candidate — Pogo.
He notability said — “We have met the enemy, and it is us.”
Jerry Brozell
San Mateo
