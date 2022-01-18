Editor,

Doctors Allred and Takhar are spot on in their desire to eliminate continuous COVID confusion (guest perspective “Create clarity with testing, not continuous COVID confusion” in the Jan. 13 edition of the Daily Journal).

But it is as it has always been since the beginning of time.  I’m no bible thumper, but 1 Corinthians 14:8 is a template for all situations such as this when it states — If the trumpet gives an uncertain sound, who shall prepare for the battle (The same verse was the inspiration for General Maxwell Taylor’s cold war book, “The Uncertain Trumpet”).

Their accurate “mind blowing” descriptions of the uncertain COVID announcements usually turns to finger pointing and politicization.  As all of these situations do.

Regarding that, I usually turn to the old philosopher and former presidential candidate — Pogo.

He notability said  — “We have met the enemy, and it is us.”

Jerry Brozell

San Mateo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription