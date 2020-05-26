Editor,
Got a kick reading Ms. Flores’ May 21 guest perspective about less boat and airplane noise pollution.
Please study effects from localized noise, air pollution, fossil fuel consumption in the Bay Area from lawn mowers, weed wackers, leaf blowers, construction and online delivery trucks. They are incessant in my middle-class tract home neck of the woods.
These are at least equally important for public health in my view.
Forget boats and airplanes.
Hopefully, your professors at SJSU would support you to study these effects of localized pollution on residents in some detail.
Go Spartans.
Kevin Thompson
Redwood City
