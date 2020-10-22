Editor,
Constitutional originalists claim to follow the letter of the Constitution. But, if the letter of the Constitution were perfectly clear and incontrovertible, then there would be no need for any Supreme Court justices, everything would be perfectly clear to everyone.
However, that is far from the truth and Originalists are deceiving everyone with their argument that they know exactly what the original meaning was.They are only giving their interpretation of what they think is the original meaning.
Even among themselves, the Originalists have those who believe it is the meaning it had when it was written and passed. But, in order to make this statement, you are making a judgement as to what you think was the meaning at that time; what was the intention at that time. People could, in fact, differ as to what a law meant at the time it was written.
Other Originalists believe in interpreting the original public meaning. Again. I believe that there are differences of opinion as to what exactly was the original public meaning.
My point is that Originalists try to pretend that they have the definitive, precise understanding of the original meaning of the Constitution when they, like all of the Justices, are arguing an interpretation, their interpretation, just like every other justice. No better, no worse.
Dr. Stephen Arum
Redwood City
I don't know about that doctor, your argument is most likely valid but very hard to follow. Most of us just think that ACB is the perfect replacement for RBG. We get a great conservative woman in for a woman pulled from the ACLU and who held on to power way to long. All to the determent of the Democrat Party which she loved so much (should have left when the Dems had the house, the senate and the presidency), as we now see with the confirmation of Ms. Barrett. In a couple days, ACB will replace the seat occupied by Ginsberg. That is what we on the right call a two-fer.
