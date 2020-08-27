Editor,
It does not appears that MTC has done its due diligence (“New highway tolling eyed in Bay Area” in the Aug. 18 edition of the Daily Journal). I’m glad our representatives for San Mateo County are waiting until the studies are completed.
With COVID-19, a lot of people are working from home already and a lot of people have moved out of California. After COVID-19 is over, there might be more people working from home than driving to work every day. It would not make sense to rush into a decision. What the MTC should not do is to focus on fixing the public transportation system like BART. If the public transportation system is working, most people would rather take advantage of public transport than driving themselves. Kudos to our local representatives on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
Desmond Yuen
Millbrae
