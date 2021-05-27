Editor,
Combining Caltrain with BART makes no sense because Caltrain is a success and BART has become a failure. And, the two systems have different technologies. On Caltrain, no one harasses you, tries to grab your handbag or touches you. On BART, the addicted and the mentally ill harass passengers, which makes for a scary ride. There are formidable barriers to BART improvement because BART’s problems are problems of the neighborhoods in which it operates. Those problems flow into the BART system.
The man who killed Nia Wilson and knifed her two sisters on a BART platform, had presumably jumped the fare gates. He had been released less than three months before the murder, from a maximum-security facility for mentally ill convicts.
And this is who can be on BART with the paying passengers. Leave Caltrain alone. And leave BART alone.
BART’s general manager has led BART to substantial improvement since his arrival in 2019. Let him continue without distractions. As for a seamless ride around the Bay Area, there isn’t much that’s seamless around the Bay Area, so why should transit systems with different technologies be?
Jane James
San Mateo
