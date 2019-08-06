Editor,
It’s time we looked at why people are committing such atrocities in rising numbers as opposed to what they used to do the killing. Like Oklahoma City, Niche, France, Japan and China, a person who wants to kill many will do so by any means. We need to start focusing on why these people are commiting these crimes, not how. Places like Chicago and Baltimore have some of the strictest guns laws in the country, yet have some of the highest shootings rates in the country. Gun reform isn’t a logical solution, we need people reform.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
