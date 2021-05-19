Editor,
Given the new directive from the White House and the Centers for Disease Control, I am hopeful that San Mateo County high school districts will make masks optional for vaccinated students and guests at the upcoming graduations.
For more than a year, we have told students to “follow the science.” With the latest information from the CDC, the “science” is clear: Vaccinated people of any age do not need to wear masks or social distance. Given that directive and the insanely low case rates in our county, it is unconscionable to burden students with face coverings on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives. For students who can’t or don’t want to get vaccinated, the CDC says the mask they can wear provides all the protection they need and unmasked vaccinated people are not a threat to their health.
Students have made life-changing sacrifices to “keep teachers safe.” The senior class missed out on the social connections and high school rites of passage that generations have enjoyed. Then they stepped up and got vaccinated on the promise that the vaccine would return their lives to normal. Keep that promise.
Vaccinated students may choose to ditch their masks at graduation regardless of the school “rules.” Do not let this be a subversive act. It is our social responsibility to model appropriate health behavior, let students know we respect the revised government guidelines, recognize the student’s sacrifices and give this graduating class the celebration they deserve.
Wendy Mendoza
Burlingame
