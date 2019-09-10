Editor,
The two recent reviews of new Netflix documentaries (“The Great Hack” and “American Factory”) titled “Film on factory is first Netflix project endorsed by Obamas” by David Bauder in the Aug. 24-25 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal were illuminating and deeply disturbing to say the least. Both tackled complex issues facing us as individuals, as a nation and as citizens of the universe.
Without your reviews, I would have missed them as would have so many of my friends and colleagues. These two productions have been crucial to my understanding of the dark side of social change, technology and globalization.
We cannot afford to go any further without making a strong commitment to the future though research based knowledge. I am trusting the American youth, among others, to take up the mantel for these imperative changes. My generation stopped a war. Let’s see what you can do.
In the meantime, be informed, mentor and be open to change even if it is frightening.
See these two important documentaries on Netflix: “The Great Hack” and “American Factory.” Pass the word. Invite a friend over to see them with you. If you do not have Netflix, find someone who does. Take a pizza if necessary.
Truett Clifton-Vizvary
Palo Alto
