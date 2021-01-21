Editor,
As our country anticipates the changes in a new administration, there is every reason to be hopeful about the days ahead. We are now led by a spirit of understanding and compassion and, inspired by these virtues, we have every right to expect that we are on a proud and noble path to become the very best that we can be. God bless our aspiring country.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
