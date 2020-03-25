Editor,
Coronavirus is exposing the weaknesses in our health care system. The state’s agreement to lease about 175 beds for coronavirus care at the Seton Medical Center is an example of our long history of under investment in health facilities (“California will lease 175 beds at Seton Medical Center” in the March 21-22 edition of the Daily Journal). While it might be true that we have the best health care technologies and people in the United States, but we have limited resource and might not have enough health care workers to handle the major outbreaks.
After the crisis is over, it is likely that Californians would be in favor of increasing spending on health care. California legislators should seize the opportunity to step up investment in health care.
Desmond Yuen
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.