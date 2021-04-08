Editor,
Without urgent policy measures, COVID-19 will destroy all public health gains that have been made in low- and middle-income countries, resulting in a staggering 4.8 million deaths. This is double the current deaths from tuberculosis, AIDS and malaria.
COVID-19 has inhibited many prevention and treatment programs from occurring, resulting in more severe disease progression and death. In areas with little access to health care prior to COVID-19, many have seen their closest clinics, hospitals and other humanitarian resources close. Additionally, resources have been shifted to fighting COVID-19, while in many countries, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria remain the primary killers.
This is why funding in the number of $20 billion is needed to support the global COVID-19 response, specifically allocating $4 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, as well as $5 billion in emergency relief for low- and middle-income countries. This aid will prevent millions from dying preventable deaths.
It is imperative that we do what is possible to provide relief to the people whose suffering is easily preventable. Join me in calling upon U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla to urge leadership to include $20 billion in foreign assistance to help prevent AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria deaths.
Taylor Glatt
Burlingame
