This month, the prestigious journal Science published an article demonstrating that decades ago, Exxon’s and ExxonMobil’s internal climate models “accurately” and “skillfully” predicted the climate warming effects of fossil fuels. Their research was consistent with the leading independent academic and government models of the time. The Science article finds that “Exxon’s internal documents, as well as peer-reviewed studies published by Exxon and ExxonMobil Corp scientists, overwhelmingly acknowledged that climate change is real and human-caused.”
Meanwhile, Exxon and ExxonMobil conducted PR campaigns to promote doubt about the unfolding climate crisis. Exxon and ExxonMobil directly, and through the American Petroleum Institute, funded propaganda organizations intent of deceiving the public about the climate crisis. Their corporate management recognized that their profitability would be in danger if they acknowledged what they themselves knew about the damages their products were and would do.
Their knowledge of the facts and their concurrent disinformation campaigns are central to numerous lawsuits filed by several states, counties and municipalities, including San Mateo County. For years, the defendant oil and gas companies have tied up these cases with various procedural maneuvers, however, when these cases finally come to trial, public understanding of the climate crisis will be part of the broader context for how they are decided. It is important to the objectivity of these cases that journalists not provide platforms for the transparently false propaganda of the oil and gas industry and their acolytes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.