The U.S. Supreme Court is suppose to be nonpolitical. But, when Trump and the Republicans added three justices to the bench, they made it decidedly conservative in thinking. I strongly believe that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions regarding abortion and guns were made at this time intentionally, and for two reasons.
First, as a distraction and diversion from the findings and evidence against Trump and his allies, including some Republicans in Congress, for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, by the House Jan. 6 Committee. Second, to be used as “hot button issues” that will fire up the Conservative-Republican-Trump base in the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential elections. This is a typical Trump ploy, turning the attention of America’s citizens away from the Jan. 6 committee and trying to focus it on abortion and guns. Another typical Trump ploy, is to “divide and conquer” the American public, to win at the upcoming elections.
But, thankfully, the American people are too smart to be fooled by these Trump/Republican-style political ploys. Instead, it is going to backfire on the Republicans in the upcoming elections. But, in the meantime, all the Republicans did was cause more chaos and division in America, all because Republicans support their political party first, and, America second. I want to thank Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republicans for doing this to our country.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
