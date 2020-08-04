Editor,
I am one of many kids living in the coronavirus pandemic. I know how it feels to be socially distant and stay home. I also know how it feels not to be in school and instead doing distance learning. Distance learning is such a new and crazy experience to me, and it took me a while to get used to it. But I am beginning to notice that many parents are getting mad and frustrated because of it. The reason I am writing is because I want you to know the pros and cons of distance learning from my perspective, and how distance learning should be improved.
Pros: The pros of distance learning include being able to “attend school” virtually and putting student lives in less of a risk.
Cons: The cons of distance learning include Wi-Fi cutting out; losing connection to the internet; teachers don’t actually teach in the class; they only go over yesterday’s homework, forcing students to learn themselves (As a result, students bug hard-working parents by asking them questions); and some families don’t have access to the Internet
The reason for less pros and more cons is because the schools weren’t prepared for COVID-19. We could improve distance learning by training the teachers and making sure that the teachers know how they are going to be teaching. If the teachers are trained, students would learn more and kids also would not bug their parents and ask them for help. It’s a win-win.
Clarissa Louie
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.