Editor,
I am a seventh grader that lives around many small parks. Many people cherish the fact that they can use these parks whenever they want. Recently, due to the pandemic, fewer people go to the parks. Now that many people don’t even go near the parks, some individuals decide to still go. But, they don’t clean up after themselves. Usually, a few wrappers, etc. isn’t that much of an issue. This time, every piece of trash on the ground will be accounted for. No one is going to go and clean up after people anymore.
Thus, I wanted to start a general activity where people can volunteer to clean up trash using their own tools. Many parents have seen how their children spend the afternoons staring at their screens. Schools provide exercises, but that is usually not enough. This can be a chance for kids to get out and stretch. For me, staying at home is getting extremely monotonous and I find myself having nothing to do for a chunk of the day. I want to change people’s monotonous days into something different.
Alexander Tan
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.