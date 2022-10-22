Millbrae districts 2 and 4 will be electing our first district councilmembers in November. Angelina Cahalan in District 2 and Maurice Goodman in District 4 are outstanding candidates with impressive decades of public and community service in both their personal and professional lives.
Ms. Cahalan’s opponent, a former termed-out councilmember, has only to offer District 2 another rerun of his lackluster previous two terms. Been there, done that. Mr. Goodman’s opponent, a last-minute write-in candidate, is unqualified to be on council. This was confirmed at the Candidate Forum, hosted by Millbrae’s Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 12, where he was embarrassingly unprepared and uninformed, all indications that he did not to take the forum seriously.
With their unique and impressive backgrounds and skills, Angelina Cahalan and Maurice Goodman will each bring to Millbrae's City Council new leadership, respect and integrity that seemed to have eluded the council in the past decade. I hope residents in Districts 2 and 4 will join me in my support for these two exemplary candidates to bring change to Millbrae.
