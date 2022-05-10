Editor,
Sheriff Carlos Bolanos is a tremendous leader, passionate both about public safety and the communities he serves. Rising quickly through the ranks at the Palo Alto and Salinas Police departments, he became the youngest police chief in the history of Redwood City. Within months of his appointment, this bilingual child of immigrants was coaching soccer, invigorating youth programs and reaching out to the community.
While serving Redwood City, and in demonstration of his leadership and management capabilities, he also acted as assistant city manager, and for a significant period of time became the acting fire chief. He was fiscally responsible in managing the police and fire departments and in his assistant city manager role. He has continued that leadership and strong management in the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Bolanos has a balanced view of public safety. He knows how to lead a complex organization with a critical mission protecting all in our community. Our San Mateo County community will be well served by his reelection.
Jim Hartnett
Redwood City
